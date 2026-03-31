JSO: 13 arrested, 9 guns recovered during Jacksonville Beach ‘Senior Skip Day’ event

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 13 people and recovered nine firearms during a “Senior Skip Day” event on Friday in Jacksonville Beach.

Authorities were made aware of the event after monitoring “online chatter” that appeared similar to recent teen takeovers, such as the one that occurred at Blue Cypress Park in Arlington.

The operation involved a partnership between the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Community Problem Response and Gang Units. The agencies focused on identifying suspicious and dangerous behavior to maintain public safety.

Eight of the 13 individuals arrested face felony charges. This group includes three minors and five adults. The remaining five arrests were for misdemeanors, involving four minors and one adult.

In addition to the firearm recoveries, officers seized more than 100 grams of marijuana. The joint operation also resulted in the issuance of six traffic citations.

JSO stated the proactive approach was intended to prevent the gathering from escalating into a dangerous situation, as others have in the past. Just last month, four were shot at a “takeover” event in Jacksonville Beach.

“When there’s potential for things to get out of hand in our community, we’re ready,” the department said in a statement on social media regarding the arrests.

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