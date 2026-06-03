JSO provides safety tips for people buying or selling on social media marketplaces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man is recovering after an online marketplace transaction turned into a violent situation at a local apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), the incident occurred around 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pine Hill Apartments. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower back and forearm.

Investigators revealed the victim had used Instagram to arrange a meeting with a stranger to purchase an item. After the victim handed over the money, the transaction took a violent turn.

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Police say the suspect then immediately pulled out a firearm and opened fire on the buyer. The shooter, identified as a black male, then fled the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck. Authorities confirmed the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening and he is expected to survive.

“There’s no item worth you getting shot multiple times over and ending up in a hospital,” said Christian Hancock, JSO Media Relations Manager while providing safety tips for those buying or selling on a social media marketplace.

Hancock advises users to thoroughly investigate who they are dealing with before agreeing to meet in person. Buyers and sellers should check if the individual is using a legitimate, established account. A real account typically has been active for a significant period, features an active friends list, and may even share mutual connections.

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“Don’t let them dictate, you know, I want to do it here, I want to do it there. Make sure you are comfortable with that place. Most comfortable places for anybody typically are going to be a crowded location, alighted, well-lit,” Hancock said.

They suggest that if you’re able, always go with someone. They say they have substations that are well-lit and have cameras where you can meet up at.

“If they want to sell that item, and they’re legitimate, they would have no problem meeting you wherever you would like to meet,” he said.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing as detectives search for the suspect. If anyone knows any additional information, they’re encouraged to call the police.

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