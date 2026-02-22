Four shot at Jacksonville Beach music festival amid ‘Teen Takeover’

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Four people, including one juvenile, were shot at a music festival in Jacksonville Beach after what officials describe as an unauthorized “teen takeover” event. Authorities say all injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police reported that chaos erupted at the Community First Seawalk Music Festival after a fight among a group of teens escalated into gunfire. Investigators believe there may have been more than one shooter, and no arrests have been made.

One local teen described the frightening moments as the shots rang out.

“We hear pop pop pop pop,” said a local teen.

Another nearby resident, Liam Kilty, who lives across the street from the festival, said incidents like this have become too frequent.

“So I live across the street, and I can’t allow this happens all the time we get news about this often it’s like probably the third time this month. It’s unfortunate cause I go to school here and you know I don’t wanna be shots,” Jax Beach resident Liam Kilty said.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the four victims include one juvenile and three adults. Authorities confirmed all injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officials say the violence stemmed from a separate, unpermitted teen takeover event happening nearby. A flyer promoting the planned Jax Beach teen takeover had been circulating on social media prior to the incident.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman addressed the incident and vowed that the city will not tolerate this type of behavior.

“Other people in this crowd that are choosing to bring chaos and violence to our community, so it ends now,” Jax Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman said.

The festival was immediately shut down, and law enforcement urged people to stay away from the Jacksonville Beach area. Officials said the festival is expected to resume Sunday at noon as planned.

