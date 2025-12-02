Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First rain in more than a month coming to a quick end

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mix of clouds, sun, and warmth with scattered showers, temperatures in the 70s. Last bands of showers moving west to east through 4:30 pm for Duval… through 5:30/6 pm Clay, St. Johns, Putnam… then drying out.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Showers will end by sunset on Tuesday… a little later for St. Johns and Putnam County, then clearing and cooler overnight, dropping to the 40s by sunrise.
  • Clouds move back in Thursday-Friday with a few brief showers, but amounts look light. Temperatures in the 60s Thursday, then low to mid 70s Fri.
  • A slow-moving front will impact the local weather over the weekend with on-and-off showers Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers end early south of Jax… clearing and cooler overnight. Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool but nice. High: 67

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear/chilly. Low: 39

THURSDAY: Clouds move in with a few showers at night, especially Southeast Georgia High: 67

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with a brief shower. 51/73

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. 59/70

SUNDAY: Showers… gradually diminishing in the afternoon. 56/67

MONDAY: Sunny, cooler. 49/66

TUESDAY: Sunny, chilly. 40/62

