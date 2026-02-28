FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Foggy and cloudy start to the weekend, warmer days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Clouds will linger through most of Saturday with temperatures rising into the middle/upper 60s. Aside from some early morning shower activity/drizzle, it will be a dry day.
- Sunday will feature much more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the low 70s (60s at the coast).
- World of Nations weather this weekend looks good, especially Sunday.
- The week ahead features a gradual warming trend, with middle 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday and 80s by Thursday and Friday.
- It will be a mainly dry week ahead. However, gusty onshore winds will be present all week, which could produce an isolated coastal shower at times Monday-Wednesday. Rain won’t be significant.
- The Gate River Run next weekend (March 7) looks dry and warm.
First Alert Weather team 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Cloudy with morning fog/drizzle. HIGH: 69
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 51
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 51/72
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, isolated coastal shower. 49/72
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated coastal shower. 54/75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, mild, isolated coastal shower. 57/76
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 59/80
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 61/83
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️