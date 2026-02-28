Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Foggy and cloudy start to the weekend, warmer days ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Clouds will linger through most of Saturday with temperatures rising into the middle/upper 60s. Aside from some early morning shower activity/drizzle, it will be a dry day.
  • Sunday will feature much more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the low 70s (60s at the coast).
  • World of Nations weather this weekend looks good, especially Sunday.
  • The week ahead features a gradual warming trend, with middle 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday and 80s by Thursday and Friday.
  • It will be a mainly dry week ahead. However, gusty onshore winds will be present all week, which could produce an isolated coastal shower at times Monday-Wednesday. Rain won’t be significant.
  • The Gate River Run next weekend (March 7) looks dry and warm.

First Alert Weather team 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Cloudy with morning fog/drizzle. HIGH: 69

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 51/72

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, isolated coastal shower. 49/72

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated coastal shower. 54/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, mild, isolated coastal shower. 57/76

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 59/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 61/83

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 28, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

