FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Foggy and cloudy start to the weekend, warmer days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Clouds will linger through most of Saturday with temperatures rising into the middle/upper 60s. Aside from some early morning shower activity/drizzle, it will be a dry day.

Sunday will feature much more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the low 70s (60s at the coast).

World of Nations weather this weekend looks good, especially Sunday.

The week ahead features a gradual warming trend, with middle 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday and 80s by Thursday and Friday.

It will be a mainly dry week ahead. However, gusty onshore winds will be present all week, which could produce an isolated coastal shower at times Monday-Wednesday. Rain won’t be significant.

The Gate River Run next weekend (March 7) looks dry and warm.

First Alert Weather team 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Cloudy with morning fog/drizzle. HIGH: 69

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 51/72

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, isolated coastal shower. 49/72

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated coastal shower. 54/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, mild, isolated coastal shower. 57/76

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 59/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 61/83

