First Alert Weather: Gorgeous weather into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Clear, cool nights & sunny, mild to warm days through Saturday. Lows will be in the 50s inland to the 60s at the beaches, with highs in the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to 80-85 inland.

A weak cool front will move across the area Sunday night, but bring little in the way of any significant weather changes, with perhaps only a very isolated, brief sprinkle or light shower Sunday night.

Ahead of the front temps. will soar into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon, followed by a return of low humidity & mild to warm temps. for the early & middle part of next week.

Tropics:

A tropical system may try to develop over the Caribbean later next week & beyond. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & pleasantly cool. Low: 58

Clear & pleasantly cool. Low: 58 FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 81

Sunny. High: 81 FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear/cool. Low: 57

Clear/cool. Low: 57 SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 82

Sunny. High: 82 SUNDAY: Warm… sun giving way to some late-day clouds & a light shower or sprinkle at night. 59/86

Warm… sun giving way to some late-day clouds & a light shower or sprinkle at night. 59/86 MONDAY: Clouds early, then partly to mostly sunny. 61/81

Clouds early, then partly to mostly sunny. 61/81 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/86

Mostly sunny. 60/86 WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/85

Sunny. 61/85 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82

