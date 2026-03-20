First Alert Weather: Gradual warming trend through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a chilly start to Friday ahead of a nice day.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine with temps 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

The Vernal Equinox occurs at 10:46 AM today - it’s the first day of Spring!

There’s still plenty of pollen with elevated fire danger.

Extreme drought continues for the entire area.

There is little relief from the dry or the pollen in view.

Daytime highs go from the 70s today to well into the 80s this weekend.

We’ll be in the 70s at the beaches both Saturday & Sunday with lots of sun.

Temps warm near 90 Monday afternoon before an onshore wind surges in Tuesday.

The onshore winds will bring an isolated shower to the coast Tuesday, inland Wednesday.

Despite that rain chance, this weather pattern is still primarily dry.

Temps will go down (briefly) before warming up late week next week.

TODAY: Sunny & Nice. High: 74

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Low: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 48/81

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Warm. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. 58/87

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Iso. Coastal Shower. 60/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower Inland. 54/73

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Pleasant. 57/79

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️