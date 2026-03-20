First Alert Weather: Gradual warming trend through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a chilly start to Friday ahead of a nice day.
- We’ll have plenty of sunshine with temps 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday.
- The Vernal Equinox occurs at 10:46 AM today - it’s the first day of Spring!
- There’s still plenty of pollen with elevated fire danger.
- Extreme drought continues for the entire area.
- There is little relief from the dry or the pollen in view.
- Daytime highs go from the 70s today to well into the 80s this weekend.
- We’ll be in the 70s at the beaches both Saturday & Sunday with lots of sun.
- Temps warm near 90 Monday afternoon before an onshore wind surges in Tuesday.
- The onshore winds will bring an isolated shower to the coast Tuesday, inland Wednesday.
- Despite that rain chance, this weather pattern is still primarily dry.
- Temps will go down (briefly) before warming up late week next week.
TODAY: Sunny & Nice. High: 74
TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Low: 48
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 48/81
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Warm. 55/84
MONDAY: Partly Sunny. 58/87
TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Iso. Coastal Shower. 60/69
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower Inland. 54/73
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Pleasant. 57/79
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