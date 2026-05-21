First Alert Weather: Heads up for an increase in scattered afternoon storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A few showers and storms this evening well inland from Gainesville to Waycross, staying west of Jacksonville.

Clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A few afternoon storms will fire Friday – mainly inland with highs around 90.

Afternoon storm chances increase for Saturday and Sunday, but there will still be plenty of dry hours as highs reach the low 90s inland to the 80s at the beaches.

Memorial Day will be hot and humid with a few afternoon storms.

Beware of a moderate to high rip current risk at area beaches through Memorial Day.

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THURSDAY NIGHT: An evening shower/storm well inland and west of Jax… mostly clear overnight. Low: 69

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon showers/thunderstorms. High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT: Inland shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/thunderstorms. High: 90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and a thunderstorm. 71/91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with a widely scattered afternoon storm. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered afternoon storm. 70/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storms. 70/91

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 70/91

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