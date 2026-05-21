First Alert Weather: Heads up for an increase in scattered afternoon storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A few showers and storms this evening well inland from Gainesville to Waycross, staying west of Jacksonville.
- Clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
- A few afternoon storms will fire Friday – mainly inland with highs around 90.
- Afternoon storm chances increase for Saturday and Sunday, but there will still be plenty of dry hours as highs reach the low 90s inland to the 80s at the beaches.
- Memorial Day will be hot and humid with a few afternoon storms.
- Beware of a moderate to high rip current risk at area beaches through Memorial Day.
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THURSDAY NIGHT: An evening shower/storm well inland and west of Jax… mostly clear overnight. Low: 69
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon showers/thunderstorms. High: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT: Inland shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 70
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/thunderstorms. High: 90
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and a thunderstorm. 71/91
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with a widely scattered afternoon storm. 71/90
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered afternoon storm. 70/90
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storms. 70/91
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 70/91
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