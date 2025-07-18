First Alert Weather: Heat advisory in effect for portions of inland Northeast Florida until 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of inland Northeast Florida until 6 p.m.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
The First Alert Weather Team says this is the first heat advisory of the year for our area.
The advisory includes the following counties:
- Baker
- Bradford
- Clay
- Duval (western, south central and Trout River)
- Putnam
- St. Johns (northern and southern inland, and western)
- Union
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect:
- Air temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.
- Feels like temperatures will be 105-110 Friday afternoon.
- Hottest weekend of the summer, so far, on the way.
- Highs in the mid to upper 90s this weekend and feels like temperatures up to 110 degrees.
- Could see more heat advisories over the weekend.
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
During a heat advisory, the National Weather Service recommends the following steps:
- Dress for summer
- Eat light
- Drink plenty of water
- Use air conditioners
- Minimize direct exposure to the sun
For more information, visit the NWS website.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️