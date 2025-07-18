First Alert Weather: Heat advisory in effect for portions of inland Northeast Florida until 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of inland Northeast Florida until 6 p.m.

The First Alert Weather Team says this is the first heat advisory of the year for our area.

The advisory includes the following counties:

Baker

Bradford

Clay

Duval (western, south central and Trout River)

Putnam

St. Johns (northern and southern inland, and western)

Union

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect:

Air temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures will be 105-110 Friday afternoon.

Hottest weekend of the summer, so far, on the way.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s this weekend and feels like temperatures up to 110 degrees.

Could see more heat advisories over the weekend.

During a heat advisory, the National Weather Service recommends the following steps:

Dress for summer

Eat light

Drink plenty of water

Use air conditioners

Minimize direct exposure to the sun

For more information, visit the NWS website.

