First Alert Weather: Heat advisory in effect for portions of inland Northeast Florida until 6 p.m.

Heat advisory, 7/18/25
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of inland Northeast Florida until 6 p.m.

The First Alert Weather Team says this is the first heat advisory of the year for our area.

The advisory includes the following counties:

  • Baker
  • Bradford
  • Clay
  • Duval (western, south central and Trout River)
  • Putnam
  • St. Johns (northern and southern inland, and western)
  • Union

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect:

  • Air temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.
  • Feels like temperatures will be 105-110 Friday afternoon.
  • Hottest weekend of the summer, so far, on the way.
  • Highs in the mid to upper 90s this weekend and feels like temperatures up to 110 degrees.
  • Could see more heat advisories over the weekend.

During a heat advisory, the National Weather Service recommends the following steps:

  • Dress for summer
  • Eat light
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Use air conditioners
  • Minimize direct exposure to the sun

For more information, visit the NWS website.

