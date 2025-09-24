First Alert Weather: Heat continues along with some chance for rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast for Wednesday evening and beyond:

Isolated mainly inland showers and storms into early this evening, but most areas stay dry with clearing skies overnight.

Thursday through Friday into the weekend will be hot & humid with better chances for a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will top out near or a little above 90.

Winds will become more onshore – off the Atlantic – for early next week, dropping temperatures a bit along with a few showers streaming inland off the ocean. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tropics

Wave ’93-L’ has just been upgraded to Tropical Storm Humberto over the Central Atlantic. It looks like this one stays out to sea but may impact Bermuda next week.

Gabrielle is still a hurricane and will cross the islands of the Azores Thursday before becoming post-tropical.

Wave ’94-L’ is near Puerto Rico and currently disorganized. Slow development is possible and a tropical storm may eventually develop over the weekend or early next week over or near the Bahamas. Local impacts *appear* to be minor if at all, though certainly subject to change

“Imelda” and “Jerry” are the next 2 names on the Atlantic list.

"Talking the Tropics With Mike".

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Isolated inland showers & storms early… clearing later. Low: 71

Isolated inland showers & storms early… clearing later. Low: 71 THURSDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93 THURSDAY NIGHT: A shower or storm early. Low: 72

A shower or storm early. Low: 72 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening showers & storms. High: 90

Partly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening showers & storms. High: 90 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89

Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. 71/87

Partly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. 71/87 MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 69/86

Partly sunny with isolated showers. 69/86 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 69/87

Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 69/87 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 68/86

