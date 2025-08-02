FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat relief as a stormy weather pattern begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a dry and hot Saturday, but expect scattered afternoon storms to bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning is dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s one more time Saturday, especially in Florida.

Heating will quickly end with the development of scattered to numerous thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, causing some flooding, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts.

A few storms could linger well past sunset Saturday night.

Showers and storms will continue at times Sunday with a stalled front nearby. This will keep abundant cloud cover and rain around, which will give “cooler” than average temperatures.

An overall wet pattern continues into next week with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

This weekend, 1-3″ of rain is likely in many neighborhoods, especially across SE GA. Locally higher amounts of 3-4″ are possible.

TROPICS:

No active storms and no areas of concern for now.

Long-term signals beyond 7 days indicate the potential for some tropical activity over the Caribbean/Gulf/SW Atlantic.

The next name is Dexter.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with scattered mid-day and afternoon thunderstorms, some heavy. HIGH: 95

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms through the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with scattered mid-day and afternoon thunderstorms, some heavy. 75/87

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with mid-day and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 74/89

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 73/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 74/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 75/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 74/91

