FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat relief as a stormy weather pattern begins

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a dry and hot Saturday, but expect scattered afternoon storms to bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Saturday morning is dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
  • Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s one more time Saturday, especially in Florida. 
  • Heating will quickly end with the development of scattered to numerous thunderstorms by the afternoon.
  • Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, causing some flooding, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts. 
  • A few storms could linger well past sunset Saturday night. 
  • Showers and storms will continue at times Sunday with a stalled front nearby. This will keep abundant cloud cover and rain around, which will give “cooler” than average temperatures.
  • An overall wet pattern continues into next week with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
  • This weekend, 1-3″ of rain is likely in many neighborhoods, especially across SE GA. Locally higher amounts of 3-4″ are possible. 

TROPICS:

  • No active storms and no areas of concern for now.
  • Long-term signals beyond 7 days indicate the potential for some tropical activity over the Caribbean/Gulf/SW Atlantic.
  • The next name is Dexter.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with scattered mid-day and afternoon thunderstorms, some heavy. HIGH: 95

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms through the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with scattered mid-day and afternoon thunderstorms, some heavy. 75/87

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with mid-day and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 74/89

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 73/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 74/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 75/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 74/91

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: August 2, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

