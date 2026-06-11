First Alert Weather: Heat turns on high with increasing rain and storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s a hot and sunny day with just isolated showers south of I-10

Whatever rain and storm activity we see this evening will be inland

Most spots, though, will stay dry

Tonight’s a humid night, and tomorrow’s another hot and sunny day

Rain coverage stays pretty isolated tomorrow

More rain and storms increase over the weekend

There will be dry times for your weekend, especially each morning

But I-95 and the beaches need to keep an eye out for storms each afternoon

The first half of next week is trending wetter

Coverage of rain and storms looks to increase to most of the area Mon. - Wed.

Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s all the way through next week

Due to the humidity increase, feels like temperatures will be 100+ each day

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 72

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Shower. High: 95

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/94

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 73/93

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 74/92

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 73/91

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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