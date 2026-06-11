First Alert Weather: Heat turns on high with increasing rain and storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s a hot and sunny day with just isolated showers south of I-10
- Whatever rain and storm activity we see this evening will be inland
- Most spots, though, will stay dry
- Tonight’s a humid night, and tomorrow’s another hot and sunny day
- Rain coverage stays pretty isolated tomorrow
- More rain and storms increase over the weekend
- There will be dry times for your weekend, especially each morning
- But I-95 and the beaches need to keep an eye out for storms each afternoon
- The first half of next week is trending wetter
- Coverage of rain and storms looks to increase to most of the area Mon. - Wed.
- Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s all the way through next week
- Due to the humidity increase, feels like temperatures will be 100+ each day
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 72
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Shower. High: 95
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/94
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/92
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 73/93
TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 74/92
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 73/91
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93
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