First Alert Weather: Higher humidity equals higher rain chances through Saturday

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Mild tonight as temperatures drop into the 60s. A few showers may move into Southeast Georgia and areas near the Florida/Georgia state line by sunrise.

On-&-off rain chances Thursday will continue through Saturday, but not a washout. A few showers, an isolated thunderstorm Thursday, with highs in the 80s.

Friday’s temperatures will reach into the 80s with a few showers, isolated thunderstorms, but plenty of dry hours.

The best rainfall chances – most widespread and the greatest amounts – will be Saturday with rain and storms by late morning into Southeast Georgia, spreading across all of the area, including Jacksonville, Saturday afternoon.

Everyone should get at least some rain with amounts from Thursday through Saturday evening averaging a half inch to 1.5”, locally 2”+.

The front will sink far enough south by Sunday to end rainfall and allow drier air to back over Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, with highs only in the 70s Sunday before warming back into the 80s early next week.

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TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, shower late. Low: 67

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun with a few showers, isolated thunderstorm. High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a scattered shower, isolated thunderstorm. High: 86

SATURDAY: Morning sun, afternoon showers, scattered thunderstorms. 68/84

SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, cooler and less humid. 56/76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool but nice. 50/79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/83

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 58/87

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