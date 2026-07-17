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First Alert Weather: Hot afternoon before a few isolated inland storms

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

  • Temperatures in the 70s this morning.
  • Highs today in the lower to mid 90s.
  • Feels like temperatures today: 100-103
  • Isolated afternoon storms will develop on the sea breeze and move inland.
    • Storms developing: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Storms should move well inland for evening plans around Jacksonville and the coast.
  • A few afternoon storms on the way Saturday with scattered storms in the afternoon on Sunday.
  • Highs remain in the mid 90s into the weekend.

TROPICS:

Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over next 5 days where low pressure may develop with a low chance for tropical development. Next name: Bertha. An active tropical wave moving off of Africa looks like it has little chance for long term development.

Tracking the Tropics: July 17, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon inland storms. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Lingering inland shower/storm early. Partly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 75/93

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 17, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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