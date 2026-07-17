JSO: Man dead after shooting at apartment complex in Highlands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting late Thursday at an apartment complex on Jacksonville’s Northside. The victim was found unconscious in the courtyard area of Breakwater Studio Apartments, 1057 Broward Road, Jacksonville police said at a news conference Friday morning.

Officers were called to the location at about 10 p.m. and the victim was taken to UF Health where ER doctors found he was suffering from a bullet wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Detectives remained at the scene early Friday. No arrests were announced.

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