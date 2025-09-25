First Alert Weather: Hot afternoon with an isolated afternoon shower/storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild morning in the lower 70s.

Dry morning commute.

Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Isolated shower/storm possible this afternoon/early evening.

Most neighborhoods stay dry today.

Hot afternoon temperatures continue through Friday with highs in the lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average.

Showers and storms increase Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon before turning more isolated by Sunday.

Tracking the tropics into early next week

TROPICS:

“Gabrielle” is still a hurricane & will cross the islands of the Azores Friday before becoming post-tropical.

Tropical storm “Humberto” (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh) is over the Central Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend. It looks like this one stays out to sea but may impact Bermuda next week.

Wave ’94-L’ is near Dominican Republic today & disorganized. Slow development is possible & a tropical storm may eventually develop over the weekend over or near the Bahamas. Local impacts *appear* to be minor if at all though certainly subject to change . “Imelda” (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah) is the next name on the Atlantic list.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Tracking the Tropics: September 25, 2025 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated PM shower possible. HIGH: 93 (Record: 96 - 2019)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 72

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few PM showers/storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 71/87

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. Breezy. 69/86

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/87

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 68/86

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: September 25, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️