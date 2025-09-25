First Alert Weather: Hot afternoon with an isolated afternoon shower/storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild morning in the lower 70s.
- Dry morning commute.
- Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
- Isolated shower/storm possible this afternoon/early evening.
- Most neighborhoods stay dry today.
- Hot afternoon temperatures continue through Friday with highs in the lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average.
- Showers and storms increase Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon before turning more isolated by Sunday.
- Tracking the tropics into early next week
TROPICS:
- “Gabrielle” is still a hurricane & will cross the islands of the Azores Friday before becoming post-tropical.
- Tropical storm “Humberto” (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh) is over the Central Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend. It looks like this one stays out to sea but may impact Bermuda next week.
- Wave ’94-L’ is near Dominican Republic today & disorganized. Slow development is possible & a tropical storm may eventually develop over the weekend over or near the Bahamas. Local impacts *appear* to be minor if at all though certainly subject to change . “Imelda” (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah) is the next name on the Atlantic list.
- Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated PM shower possible. HIGH: 93 (Record: 96 - 2019)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 72
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few PM showers/storms. 72/90
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 71/87
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. Breezy. 69/86
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/87
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 68/86
