First Alert Weather: Hot again with some late-day storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This morning is warm with temperatures near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
- Another hot summer day is ahead, with highs in the middle 90s.
- Plenty of dry time is expected today, though some late afternoon/evening thunderstorms are expected.
- Storms will lift into the area from central Florida, potentially containing strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain.
- The highest coverage of rain across our area today is expected to be west of I-95 and south of I-10.
- Spotty downpours will continue the next few days, with plenty of dry hours mixed in.
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Tropics:
- Low pressure is gradually organizing in the eastern Gulf.
- The odds of tropical development continue to increase.
- The system will move slowly north, then northwest, then perhaps due west toward Louisiana and Texas.
- This is NO threat to our local area.
- The next name is Bertha.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 94
- TONIGHT: Inland storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 75
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/95
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/93
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 76/92
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 76/92
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood