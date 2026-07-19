First Alert Weather: Hot again with some late-day storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This morning is warm with temperatures near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Another hot summer day is ahead, with highs in the middle 90s.

Plenty of dry time is expected today, though some late afternoon/evening thunderstorms are expected.

Storms will lift into the area from central Florida, potentially containing strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain.

The highest coverage of rain across our area today is expected to be west of I-95 and south of I-10.

Spotty downpours will continue the next few days, with plenty of dry hours mixed in.

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Tropics:

Low pressure is gradually organizing in the eastern Gulf.

The odds of tropical development continue to increase.

The system will move slowly north, then northwest, then perhaps due west toward Louisiana and Texas.

This is NO threat to our local area.

to our local area. The next name is Bertha.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 94

TONIGHT: Inland storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 75

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 76/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 76/92

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood