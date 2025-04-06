FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and dry Sunday before a rainy Monday

The First Alert Weather Team is currently tracking temperatures in the mid-70s that will warm into the upper 80s/low 90s today.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

Expect temperatures to reach the low 80s by the beaches.

Another day with a high risk of rip currents along the north Florida coast.

A cold front approaches Monday, pushing showers and thunderstorms toward our area.

Rain arrives for SE GA by late morning, pushing into NE FL by the mid-afternoon. There will be plenty of time for NE FL to heat up, and highs close to 90 are expected once again.

An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out Monday afternoon/evening.

Rain totals will generally range 0.25″-0.75″.

Cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday morning, in the 50s.

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 89 (Record: 90 - 1947)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. LOW: 67 (70s at coast)

MONDAY: Warm, breezy, afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. 67/89

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler. 55/74

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated coastal shower. 51/73

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated coastal shower. 53/78

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers. 55/80

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and nice. 53/77

