First Alert Weather: Hot and humid weekend with a few storms, afternoon storms increase next week

A hot and humid weekend with isolated afternoon thunderstorms is ahead.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:

There is a higher risk for evening and overnight storms across Southeast Georgia.

Highs will reach into the 90s with overnight lows only in the low to mid-70s.

There will be an increasing threat for afternoon storms much of next week, with daily downpours and storms producing gusty winds.

The tropics are quiet across the Atlantic Basin for the first full weekend of the hurricane season.

TROPICS: No areas of concern. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early… fair overnight. Low: 71

SATURAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 93

SATURDAY NIGHT: An isolated storm early then mostly clear. Low: 72

SUNDAY: Hot… partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 94

MONDAY: Partly sunny & hot with scattered afternoon t’storm. 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon t’storms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t’storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/91

