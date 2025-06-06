First Alert Weather: Hot and humid weekend with a few storms, afternoon storms increase next week

A hot and humid weekend with isolated afternoon thunderstorms is ahead.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:
- There is a higher risk for evening and overnight storms across Southeast Georgia.
- Highs will reach into the 90s with overnight lows only in the low to mid-70s.
- There will be an increasing threat for afternoon storms much of next week, with daily downpours and storms producing gusty winds.
- The tropics are quiet across the Atlantic Basin for the first full weekend of the hurricane season.
TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early… fair overnight. Low: 71
SATURAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 93
SATURDAY NIGHT: An isolated storm early then mostly clear. Low: 72
SUNDAY: Hot… partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 94
MONDAY: Partly sunny & hot with scattered afternoon t’storm. 73/94
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon t’storms. 73/91
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t’storms. 72/92
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/91
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/91
