First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 70s.
- Today will be another hot day with highs rising into the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will be 100-105F this afternoon.
- Showers and thunderstorms should develop by early to mid afternoon generally east of Highway 301 to the coast.
- Some wet roads for the evening commute.
- Storms will be moving east today.
- Storm hazards today will be similar to yesterday: Heavy rain and lightning.
- Scattered showers and storms return on Friday.
- Father’s Day weekend will feature afternoon storms on Saturday with a bit less coverage on Sunday.
TROPICS:
- Arthur is now post-tropical as heavy rain continues to move across the Gulf Coast states.
- No local impacts
TODAY: Hot and humid, a few afternoon/evening showers and storms. HIGH: 93 (Feels like 100-105)
TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 78
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered midday and afternoon storms. 78/91
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 73/93
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hit, a few storms. 73/94
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 72/95
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 74/95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/93
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