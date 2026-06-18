First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Today will be another hot day with highs rising into the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will be 100-105F this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms should develop by early to mid afternoon generally east of Highway 301 to the coast.

Some wet roads for the evening commute.

Storms will be moving east today.

Storm hazards today will be similar to yesterday: Heavy rain and lightning.

Scattered showers and storms return on Friday.

Father’s Day weekend will feature afternoon storms on Saturday with a bit less coverage on Sunday.

TROPICS:

Arthur is now post-tropical as heavy rain continues to move across the Gulf Coast states.

No local impacts

Tracking the Tropics: June 18, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Hot and humid, a few afternoon/evening showers and storms. HIGH: 93 (Feels like 100-105)

TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered midday and afternoon storms. 78/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hit, a few storms. 73/94

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 72/95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 74/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/93

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 18, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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