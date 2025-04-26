First Alert Weather: Hot but nice weekend ahead, some rain on the way for the Jacksonville area

Temperatures are mild and in the 60s with partly cloudy skies this Saturday morning.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect the rest of the weekend:

Saturday will be warm/hot with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures near 90 (80s at the beaches).

Moderate risk of rip currents remains in place this weekend.

A late afternoon shower/storm is possible Sunday.

Better coverage of rain is expected Monday. Rain totals between the two days will average less than 0.25″, but some locally higher amounts possible wherever thunderstorms develop.

Warmer than average temperatures continue for the next 7 days.

