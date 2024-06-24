First Alert Weather: Hot with a few afternoon thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said hot temperatures will continue for the rest of the week with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Feel-like temperatures are expected to be 100 to 105 degrees.

A few afternoon and evening storms will occur each day with the best chances for the most activity Tuesday afternoon and against on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the 90s… isolated storms over Nassau & Camden Co. moving E/SE.

THE TROPICS: (1) a tropical wave is approaching the Caribbean & could try to develop some by the weekend & beyond while moving W/NW – no local impacts. (2) eye on the SW Atlantic for some possible long range tropical development.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Widely scattered shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 96

TUESDAY NIGHT: A shower/t’storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 96

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storm. High: 95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot with scattered afternoon storms. High: 93

SATURDAY: Partly sunny/hot with a few afternoon storms. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon & t’storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & storms. High: 94

