First Alert Weather: Hot with more storms before the weather pattern briefly shifts

It’s another summer day with plenty of heat and storms.

The Jax Metro saw storms earlier in the afternoon and rain will focus around the metro this evening.

Back To School Monday morning will be quiet weather-wise. Heads up for a few afternoon storms – rain coverage doesn’t look very impressive.

Temps will be above average through Wednesday.

Onshore winds surge down from the Atlantic on Thursday, bringing slightly cooler temps and some rain.

Beaches will be a bit rough late week and next weekend thanks to this tropical system in the West Atlantic.

Stormier weather pattern returns pretty quickly after as early as Saturday.

In the tropics, the First Alert Weather Team continues to track a disturbance in the Atlantic. This disturbance is expected to strengthen to the next named storm, “Ernesto”

It should become a depression in the next day or two, with further strengthening expected.

The forecast remains on track – this system will move near the Northern Caribbean & then into the West Atlantic

It looks likely that this system – even hundreds of miles away – will send us rough seas and surf late week.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 77

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Hot. Midday & Afternoon Storms. High: 96

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 77/95

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/96

THU: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 76/89

FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 75/89

SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/89

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/93

