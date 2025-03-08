First Alert Weather: Increasing cloud coverage with possible showers

The First Alert Weather team regards increasing cloud coverage with temperatures rising into the middle 70s.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon hours, especially west toward Lake City.

Any outdoor plans this weekend should be made today.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Sunday

Rain will increase in coverage after midnight tonight and should be widespread by sunrise Sunday.

There will be embedded heavy rain Sunday morning, and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will become more likely by Sunday afternoon/evening along a warm front over our viewing area. A few of these storms could be strong and/or severe.

Localized flooding will be possible where heavy rain falls. Most neighborhoods look to receive 1-2″ of rain this weekend, with a corridor of 3-4″+ possible somewhere near the FL/GA border.

Rain will continue at times into Monday morning, especially along the I-95 corridor.

We’ll finally dry out later Monday.

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a brief afternoon shower. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers increasing. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. 62/69

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. 59/68

TUESDAY: Sunny. 43/76

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/80

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 52/77

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/79

