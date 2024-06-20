First Alert Weather: Increasing rainfall into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking rain going into the weekend.

A disturbance will move from the southwest Atlantic to near Florida through Friday increasing rainfall along with gusty winds. Rain should average 1-2″, locally more with wind gusts of 20-30+ mph.

There is a very high rip current risk at area beaches and the best advice is to stay out of the water.

The weekend will be hotter but with continued scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will reach near 90 Saturday and the low to mid-90s Sunday.

Turning to the tropics, there’s low pressure a couple of hundred miles east of Florida. It will arrive near northeast Florida/southeast Georgia by midday Friday accompanied by some heavy rain, gusty winds.

There is a low chance this gets upgraded but not out of the question it could quickly become a depression or possibly a low-end tropical storm. It doesn’t change the First Alert Forecast either way.

Alberto has moved inland over Mexico and is weakening. There is another west Gulf disturbance over the weekend but no local impacts.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Breezy, partly sunny, only a few isolated brief showers. Temps. 85-90.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a brief isolated evening shower… showers increasing after midnight, a t’storm possible… breezy. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Breezy with showers at times, a few t’storms – heavy rain in spots. High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with on-&-off showers. Low: 73

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon storms. High: 95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 96

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms. High: 93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. High: 90

