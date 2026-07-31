First Alert Weather: Increasing showers & storms over weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A few t’storms into this evening across the area with a more concentrated area possibly developing along I-10 to the Fl./Ga. state line & far SE Ga. Lows will be in the 70s.

An upper-level low-pressure area over the weekend will increase shower & storm chances but still with some dry hours too. The best chance for storms Saturday will be in the afternoon/early evening, moving from west/southwest to the east/northeast

Showers will be possible at just about any time of the day Sunday with scattered afternoon t’storms developing. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s over the weekend but drop off nicely in & around rain & storms.

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Tropics:

No areas of concern across the Atlantic. Next name: “Cristobal”. Eye on the W. Atlantic later next week & beyond for possible low pressure.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening thunderstorms… partly cloudy. Low: 75

A few evening thunderstorms… partly cloudy. Low: 75 SATURDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid with scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 93

Partly sunny/hot/humid with scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 93 SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening showers/storm… mostly cloudy. Low: 75

Evening showers/storm… mostly cloudy. Low: 75 SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 90

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 90 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few t’storms. 75/88

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few t’storms. 75/88 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 74/90

Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 74/90 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/93

Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/93 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 75/93

Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 75/93 FRIDAY: Partly sunny, a few showers/ t’storms shifting inland. 75/92

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