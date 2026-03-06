First Alert Weather: Inland evening showers, warm weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Tracking partly sunny conditions this afternoon in Jacksonville with warm temperatures in the 80s.

Inland moving showers will be west of Duval County for nighttime plans.

Some patchy fog will develop overnight again.

Any fog will burn off by 9 am.

Afternoon highs continue to be warm in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday

Near record high on Sunday.

A few isolated PM showers are possible each day through the weekend.

Most local neighborhoods don’t see rain.



A bit more coverage on Sunday afternoon vs. Saturday.

The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.

Some fog is possible early between 7 and 8:30/9 AM on Saturday

A very warm start to The Players Championship week!

Next cold front doesn’t arrive until late next week. We will be tracking to see if any impacts for The Players tournament rounds on Thursday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Inland showers early. Partly cloudy. Some fog spreading inland. LOW: 62

TOMORROW: AM patchy fog. Partly sunny. Isolated PM shower possible. High: 83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers/storm. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86 (Record: 88 - 2024)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/86

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/86 (Record: 89 - 1967)

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers/storms. Warm. 66/84

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 58/74

