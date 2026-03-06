First Alert Weather: Inland evening showers, warm weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Tracking partly sunny conditions this afternoon in Jacksonville with warm temperatures in the 80s.
- Inland moving showers will be west of Duval County for nighttime plans.
- Some patchy fog will develop overnight again.
- Any fog will burn off by 9 am.
- Afternoon highs continue to be warm in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday
- Near record high on Sunday.
- A few isolated PM showers are possible each day through the weekend.
- Most local neighborhoods don’t see rain.
- A bit more coverage on Sunday afternoon vs. Saturday.
- The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.
- Some fog is possible early between 7 and 8:30/9 AM on Saturday
- A very warm start to The Players Championship week!
- Next cold front doesn’t arrive until late next week. We will be tracking to see if any impacts for The Players tournament rounds on Thursday.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Inland showers early. Partly cloudy. Some fog spreading inland. LOW: 62
- TOMORROW: AM patchy fog. Partly sunny. Isolated PM shower possible. High: 83
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers/storm. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86 (Record: 88 - 2024)
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/86
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/86 (Record: 89 - 1967)
- THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers/storms. Warm. 66/84
- FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 58/74
