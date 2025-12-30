FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Inland freeze Tuesday night, frost likely all the way to the coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

A chilly evening ahead as skies clear and temperatures drop.

Dinner plans: Clearing skies and temperatures in the 40s.

Sweaters, jackets, and coats for Tuesday night!

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s areawide. A hard freeze is expected for inland southeast Georgia, and a light freeze for much of north Florida. The north Florida beaches are expected to stay just above freezing in the mid-30s, but a light freeze could occur in isolated places as far east as I-295.

Widespread inland frost overnight and patchy frost all the way to the coast.

May want to cover sensitive plants that are susceptible to frost along the coast.



Frost duration at the beach: 2-3 hours.

New Year’s Eve will be sunny and cool, with evening plans treated to clear, dry, and cold weather.

We drop to the upper 30s to low 40s as we ring in the new year at midnight.

Showers are on the way for Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Sunday is looking DRY and seasonal for the JAGS game at 1 pm on FOX30.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 29 (mid-30s at the NE Florida beaches)

WEDNESDAY: Cold morning. Sunny and chilly afternoon. High: 56

NEW YEAR’S DAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Sunny. 34/63

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, with afternoon showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 47/69

