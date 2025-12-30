FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Inland freeze Tuesday night, frost likely all the way to the coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- A chilly evening ahead as skies clear and temperatures drop.
- Dinner plans: Clearing skies and temperatures in the 40s.
- Sweaters, jackets, and coats for Tuesday night!
- Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s areawide. A hard freeze is expected for inland southeast Georgia, and a light freeze for much of north Florida. The north Florida beaches are expected to stay just above freezing in the mid-30s, but a light freeze could occur in isolated places as far east as I-295.
- Widespread inland frost overnight and patchy frost all the way to the coast.
- May want to cover sensitive plants that are susceptible to frost along the coast.
- Frost duration at the beach: 2-3 hours.
- New Year’s Eve will be sunny and cool, with evening plans treated to clear, dry, and cold weather.
- We drop to the upper 30s to low 40s as we ring in the new year at midnight.
- Showers are on the way for Saturday afternoon and early evening.
- Sunday is looking DRY and seasonal for the JAGS game at 1 pm on FOX30.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 29 (mid-30s at the NE Florida beaches)
WEDNESDAY: Cold morning. Sunny and chilly afternoon. High: 56
NEW YEAR’S DAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Sunny. 34/63
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/66
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, with afternoon showers. 50/72
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/66
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 47/69
