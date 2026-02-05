First Alert Weather: Inland light freeze & areas of frost Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Cold tonight with clearing skies. A light freeze along & west of I-95 across NE Florida & much of Southeast Georgia. Some patchy frost may make it all the way to the intracoastal & beaches where lows dip into the mid 30s…. vs. upper 20s well inland.
- Sun Friday will help push temps. to near 60 degrees. But winds will become gusty out of the west/northwest, which will increase the wildfire danger.
- The weekend will be mostly sunny & cool but generally nice. Lows in the 30s with highs in the low to mid 60s.
- There is no significant rain expected through at least late next week.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clearing & cold with a light inland freeze… patchy frost to near the coast. Low: 33
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cool. High: 62
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & chilly. Low: 37
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 37/65
- MONDAY: Sunny. 40/71
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/73
- WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 52/78
- THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 49/70
