First Alert Weather: Inland light freeze & areas of frost Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Cold tonight with clearing skies. A light freeze along & west of I-95 across NE Florida & much of Southeast Georgia. Some patchy frost may make it all the way to the intracoastal & beaches where lows dip into the mid 30s…. vs. upper 20s well inland.

Sun Friday will help push temps. to near 60 degrees. But winds will become gusty out of the west/northwest, which will increase the wildfire danger.

The weekend will be mostly sunny & cool but generally nice. Lows in the 30s with highs in the low to mid 60s.

There is no significant rain expected through at least late next week.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clearing & cold with a light inland freeze… patchy frost to near the coast. Low: 33

Clearing & cold with a light inland freeze… patchy frost to near the coast. Low: 33 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cool. High: 62

Mostly sunny, breezy & cool. High: 62 FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & chilly. Low: 37

Clear & chilly. Low: 37 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62

Mostly sunny. 62 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 37/65

Partly sunny. 37/65 MONDAY: Sunny. 40/71

Sunny. 40/71 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/73

Partly sunny. 45/73 WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 52/78

Partly to mostly cloudy. 52/78 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 49/70

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood