First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms moving swiftly to the east

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Isolated evening showers & storms will move quickly east with less than a quarter of the area seeing rain. Overnight temps. only drop into the 70s to low 80s.
- Friday will be hot with only isolated afternoon storms as temperatures soar to 95-100, heat indices 105+.
- The weekend will be hot, but with a bit of an uptick in afternoon storms. Temps. still peak in the 90s.
Tropics:
- “Erin” is now organizing & strengthening over the Central Atlantic. Not much change in the forecast in what is expected to become at least a Cat. 3 hurricane but missing Puerto Rico to the north & staying well east of Florida next week, reaching Jacksonville’s latitude about early Wed., resulting in some rough seas & surf at area beaches next week.
- Also, a tropical wave over the SW Gulf / Bay of Campeche has flared up but will move into Mexico on Friday. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Isolated storms early… clearing later. Low: 78
- FRIDAY: Hot… partly sunny… an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 96
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 78
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 94
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t’storms. 76/92
- MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. 75/93
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. 74/93
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. 73/95
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 74/94
