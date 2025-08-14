Local

First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms moving swiftly to the east

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Isolated evening showers & storms will move quickly east with less than a quarter of the area seeing rain.  Overnight temps. only drop into the 70s to low 80s.
  • Friday will be hot with only isolated afternoon storms as temperatures soar to 95-100, heat indices 105+.
  • The weekend will be hot, but with a bit of an uptick in afternoon storms.  Temps. still peak in the 90s.

Tropics:

  • “Erin” is now organizing & strengthening over the Central Atlantic. Not much change in the forecast in what is expected to become at least a Cat. 3 hurricane but missing Puerto Rico to the north & staying well east of Florida next week, reaching Jacksonville’s latitude about early Wed., resulting in some rough seas & surf at area beaches next week.
  • Also, a tropical wave over the SW Gulf / Bay of Campeche has flared up but will move into Mexico on Friday. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Isolated storms early… clearing later. Low: 78
  • FRIDAY: Hot… partly sunny… an isolated afternoon t’storm.  High: 96
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 78
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 94
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t’storms.  76/92
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms.  75/93
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms.  74/93
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. 73/95
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 74/94

