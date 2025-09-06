First Alert Weather: Jags home opener and more rough beach weather ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

There have been some heavy showers & storms outside of the Metro this afternoon

Lots of spots, though, haven’t and won’t see rain today

Onshore winds continue Sunday, and again, there will be a few showers & storms

The Jags’ home opener kicks off at 1 PM at Everbank Stadium

I expect a few showers around Jax as early as 10 AM, lasting through about 2 PM

Any rain or lightning potential should not last all game long, as the heaviest rain & storms shift inland

Local nor’easter conditions take hold beginning on Monday through at least Wednesday

Onshore winds gust up, we’ll see rough seas/surf, a high rip current risk, and some minor tidal flooding

We’ll also see showers off-and-on with locally heavy downpours

Long-range forecasts have drier conditions over our area late week

Temperatures stay below average all week

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

A tropical wave is sputtering in the Central Atlantic

NHC has significantly decreased the chances of this thing developing into a tropical system

Florida again looks to stay free from tropical impacts for a week, if not beyond

There are a few areas to watch long-term for development:

1) Central Atlantic; 2) Northern/Central Gulf; 3) Western Atlantic

In the meantime...it’s quiet

The next named storm will be “Gabrielle”

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, September 6 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

7- Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. High: 91

MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 74/87

TUE: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 71/84

WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 70/83

THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 71/84

FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/86

SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/85