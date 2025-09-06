First Alert Weather: Jags home opener and more rough beach weather ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- There have been some heavy showers & storms outside of the Metro this afternoon
- Lots of spots, though, haven’t and won’t see rain today
- Onshore winds continue Sunday, and again, there will be a few showers & storms
- The Jags’ home opener kicks off at 1 PM at Everbank Stadium
- I expect a few showers around Jax as early as 10 AM, lasting through about 2 PM
- Any rain or lightning potential should not last all game long, as the heaviest rain & storms shift inland
- Local nor’easter conditions take hold beginning on Monday through at least Wednesday
- Onshore winds gust up, we’ll see rough seas/surf, a high rip current risk, and some minor tidal flooding
- We’ll also see showers off-and-on with locally heavy downpours
- Long-range forecasts have drier conditions over our area late week
- Temperatures stay below average all week
Tropics:
- A tropical wave is sputtering in the Central Atlantic
- NHC has significantly decreased the chances of this thing developing into a tropical system
- Florida again looks to stay free from tropical impacts for a week, if not beyond
- There are a few areas to watch long-term for development:
- 1) Central Atlantic; 2) Northern/Central Gulf; 3) Western Atlantic
- In the meantime...it’s quiet
- The next named storm will be “Gabrielle”
7- Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. High: 91
- MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 74/87
- TUE: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 71/84
- WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 70/83
- THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 71/84
- FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/86
- SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/85