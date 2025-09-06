Local

First Alert Weather: Jags home opener and more rough beach weather ahead

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • There have been some heavy showers & storms outside of the Metro this afternoon
  • Lots of spots, though, haven’t and won’t see rain today
  • Onshore winds continue Sunday, and again, there will be a few showers & storms
  • The Jags’ home opener kicks off at 1 PM at Everbank Stadium
  • I expect a few showers around Jax as early as 10 AM, lasting through about 2 PM
  • Any rain or lightning potential should not last all game long, as the heaviest rain & storms shift inland
  • Local nor’easter conditions take hold beginning on Monday through at least Wednesday
  • Onshore winds gust up, we’ll see rough seas/surf, a high rip current risk, and some minor tidal flooding
  • We’ll also see showers off-and-on with locally heavy downpours
  • Long-range forecasts have drier conditions over our area late week
  • Temperatures stay below average all week

Tropics:

  • A tropical wave is sputtering in the Central Atlantic
  • NHC has significantly decreased the chances of this thing developing into a tropical system
  • Florida again looks to stay free from tropical impacts for a week, if not beyond
  • There are a few areas to watch long-term for development:
  • 1) Central Atlantic; 2) Northern/Central Gulf; 3) Western Atlantic
  • In the meantime...it’s quiet
  • The next named storm will be “Gabrielle”

7- Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. High: 91
  • MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 74/87
  • TUE: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 71/84
  • WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 70/83
  • THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 71/84
  • FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/86
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/85

