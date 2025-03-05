FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Line of gusty showers and a few storms before afternoon clearing

Highs today in the mid to upper 70s. A strong cold front will bring gusty winds, widespread beneficial rain, and a threat for an isolated thunderstorm mid to late morning and midday. — Tracking temperatures in the 60s this morning.

Highs today in the mid to upper 70s.

A strong cold front will bring gusty winds, widespread beneficial rain, and a threat for an isolated thunderstorm mid to late morning and midday.

A few gusty winds are possible, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out

Arrival times:

Jacksonville will see this rain arriving between 10 a.m. to 11 am.



Fernandina Beach to Middleburg: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Waycross to Lake City: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.



Brunswick to Starke: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.



St. Augustine to Palatka: 11 a.m. - Noon

Rain is out of here by 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The afternoon commute will be dry but breezy.

Wind advisory until 7 p.m. tonight. Gusty winds of 30-40 mph possible this morning and afternoon.

We turn much cooler by Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

Severe Thunderstorm watch until 10 a.m. for I-10 and north into SE Georgia

TODAY: Mild, humid, breezy, line of showers and an isolated strong t-storm. 60/77

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Breezy. 47/64

FRIDAY: Sunny. 40/72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, showers late. 49/79

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers. 57/72

MONDAY: A few showers early. Turning partly cloudy. 48/68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/73

