First Alert Weather: Better chance for some rain on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said there might be a few evening showers on Tuesday night, mainly inland but with low coverage.

There will be a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with about half the area likely to see at least some rain.

It will turn hot with only an isolated afternoon storm on Thursday and Friday. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s.

The tropics remain quiet right now with no development expected across the Atlantic this week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated evening inland showers… partly cloudy. Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few evening t’storms… partly cloudy. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 96

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 97

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 95

