First Alert Weather: Local nor’easter brings heavy rain and wind for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A “local nor’easter” will continue now all the way through the weekend.

Scattered showers rolling off the Atlantic for the morning commute in some neighborhoods.

East winds today at 15-20 mph with higher gusts closer to the coast.

Scattered showers continue through the day today.

Keep the umbrellas handy!

Rainfall through early next week: Expect bands of heavy rain at times + gusty winds. Rain will be heaviest closer to the coast with as much as 2-4”, locally 5”+ from I-95 to the beaches… 1-3” Highway 301 to I-95… & generally an inch or less, locally 1-2” west of Highway 301.

Poor beach conditions with wind gusts of 30+ mph, rough seas & surf, a high rip current risk + some beach erosion.

Some minor to moderate flooding will occur at times of high tide for the beaches, intracoastal, St. Johns River & its tributaries. (1.5 -2.5 ft)

Temperatures will remain mild but with high humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS:

(1) low pressure near Fl. will not likely develop much due to proximity to land + some shear.

(2) A tropical wave moving west off Africa has some potential for gradual development over the next week.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers. LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy, scattered heavy showers. 70/82

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy, scattered heavy showers. 72/80

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. 70/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. 71/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 69/85

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 68/84

