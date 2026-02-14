First Alert Weather: Lovely Valentine’s weather before it storms on Sunday

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s another sunny and nice day (if you can ignore the pollen)

Temperatures will cool after sunset this evening, but it will be relatively mild overnight

Sunday starts dry & breezy with a few clouds overhead

Temperatures will warm up to and above 80 degrees in spots near and south of I-10

A line of rain and storms pushes through the area during the day

The rain starts in SE GA around Noon and in Jax around 3-4 PM

Daytona Beach will be next in line with the leading edge of the rain pushing in after 5-6 PM

The strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds and a tornado or two

Wildfires will be a concern before the rain and also when lightning moves in with the afternoon storms

For all of these potential weather impacts, Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Rain totals will average around 0.5″ but there will be locally higher amounts

This storm system moves out as quickly as it moves in

The lightning and severe threat clears the area a little after sunset

There may be an isolated shower Sunday night and early Monday

But we clear the skies and cool a bit on Monday

Temps gradually warm through the week next week while we stay dry

The rain will be nice but it will barely dent the current drought

Wildfire danger & pollen remain top of mind all week long

TONIGHT: Turning Cloudy & Breezy. Low: 56

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Dry and Breezy with Afternoon Storms. High: 81

MONDAY: Brief Morning Shower, Turning Partly to Mostly Sunny and Cooler. 59/66

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 45/71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. 50/79

THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 52/80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. 56/81

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 59/80

