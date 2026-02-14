First Alert Weather: Lovely Valentine’s weather before it storms on Sunday

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s another sunny and nice day (if you can ignore the pollen)
- Temperatures will cool after sunset this evening, but it will be relatively mild overnight
- Sunday starts dry & breezy with a few clouds overhead
- Temperatures will warm up to and above 80 degrees in spots near and south of I-10
- A line of rain and storms pushes through the area during the day
- The rain starts in SE GA around Noon and in Jax around 3-4 PM
- Daytona Beach will be next in line with the leading edge of the rain pushing in after 5-6 PM
- The strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds and a tornado or two
- Wildfires will be a concern before the rain and also when lightning moves in with the afternoon storms
- For all of these potential weather impacts, Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
- Rain totals will average around 0.5″ but there will be locally higher amounts
- This storm system moves out as quickly as it moves in
- The lightning and severe threat clears the area a little after sunset
- There may be an isolated shower Sunday night and early Monday
- But we clear the skies and cool a bit on Monday
- Temps gradually warm through the week next week while we stay dry
- The rain will be nice but it will barely dent the current drought
- Wildfire danger & pollen remain top of mind all week long
TONIGHT: Turning Cloudy & Breezy. Low: 56
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Dry and Breezy with Afternoon Storms. High: 81
MONDAY: Brief Morning Shower, Turning Partly to Mostly Sunny and Cooler. 59/66
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 45/71
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. 50/79
THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 52/80
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. 56/81
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 59/80
