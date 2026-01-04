Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly cloudy and much cooler Sunday

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Sunday morning, temperatures are in the 50s with areas of fog, low clouds, and mist. 
  • Roadways are damp from Saturday’s rain. Many communities received a beneficial 0.50-1″ of rain.
  • Clouds will gradually clear from north to south on Sunday, meaning southeast Georgia will see sunshine break out earlier than Florida.
  • Much of north Florida may stay cloudy all day, keeping temperatures down in the 50s to near 60.
  • Nice and dry weather for the Jags game, but with abundant clouds.
  • Some areas of fog are possible Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
  • A notable warming trend begins Monday afternoon with 70s. Some places will be near 80 degrees by Wednesday.
  • Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday with some isolated shower activity along another front.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly to completely cloudy, cooler. HIGH: 62 (upper 50s at the coast)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with some late-night fog. LOW: 46

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/73

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 50/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 54/78 (Record: 82 - 2007)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 53/78 (Record: 82 - 2005)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/78 (Record: 83 - 1974)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 58/76

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 4, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

