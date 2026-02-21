FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major temperature swings over the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Saturday morning is mild with overcast skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
- A mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday will push temperatures to record highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees!
- A few spotty showers are possible across southeast Georgia late in the evening, pushing into northeast Florida early Sunday morning. Many neighborhoods will not receive rain.
- Sunday’s high temperature will occur in the morning, with gradually cooling temperatures and increasing winds during the afternoon.
- By Monday morning, many neighborhoods will be freezing with gusty winds.
- Monday will feature a very high to extreme wildfire risk with the worsening extreme drought, gusty winds of 30+ mph, and very dry air behind the weekend cold front.
- Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be freezing cold as well, but we quickly warm back to well above freezing by the middle and end of next week.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. HIGH: 89 (Record: 86 - 2019)
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an occasional shower. LOW: 63
SUNDAY: Clouds and an isolated morning shower, then clearing with cooler temperatures and breezy. HIGH: 67 (50s by the afternoon)
MONDAY: Inland freeze. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. 32/53
TUESDAY: AM frost/freeze, then sunny and chilly. 28/56
WEDNESDAY: AM frost/inland freeze, mostly sunny and warmer. 32/66
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. 43/75
FRIDAY: Morning shower, then partly cloudy and mild. 53/76
