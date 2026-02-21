Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major temperature swings over the next few days

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

  • Saturday morning is mild with overcast skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
  • A mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday will push temperatures to record highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees!
  • A few spotty showers are possible across southeast Georgia late in the evening, pushing into northeast Florida early Sunday morning. Many neighborhoods will not receive rain.
  • Sunday’s high temperature will occur in the morning, with gradually cooling temperatures and increasing winds during the afternoon.
  • By Monday morning, many neighborhoods will be freezing with gusty winds.
  • Monday will feature a very high to extreme wildfire risk with the worsening extreme drought, gusty winds of 30+ mph, and very dry air behind the weekend cold front.
  • Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be freezing cold as well, but we quickly warm back to well above freezing by the middle and end of next week.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. HIGH: 89 (Record: 86 - 2019)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an occasional shower. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Clouds and an isolated morning shower, then clearing with cooler temperatures and breezy. HIGH: 67 (50s by the afternoon)

MONDAY: Inland freeze. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. 32/53

TUESDAY: AM frost/freeze, then sunny and chilly. 28/56

WEDNESDAY: AM frost/inland freeze, mostly sunny and warmer. 32/66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. 43/75

FRIDAY: Morning shower, then partly cloudy and mild. 53/76

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, February 21, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read