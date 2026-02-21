FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major temperature swings over the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Saturday morning is mild with overcast skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

A mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday will push temperatures to record highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees!

A few spotty showers are possible across southeast Georgia late in the evening, pushing into northeast Florida early Sunday morning. Many neighborhoods will not receive rain.

Sunday’s high temperature will occur in the morning, with gradually cooling temperatures and increasing winds during the afternoon.

By Monday morning, many neighborhoods will be freezing with gusty winds.

Monday will feature a very high to extreme wildfire risk with the worsening extreme drought, gusty winds of 30+ mph, and very dry air behind the weekend cold front.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be freezing cold as well, but we quickly warm back to well above freezing by the middle and end of next week.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. HIGH: 89 (Record: 86 - 2019)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an occasional shower. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Clouds and an isolated morning shower, then clearing with cooler temperatures and breezy. HIGH: 67 (50s by the afternoon)

MONDAY: Inland freeze. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. 32/53

TUESDAY: AM frost/freeze, then sunny and chilly. 28/56

WEDNESDAY: AM frost/inland freeze, mostly sunny and warmer. 32/66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. 43/75

FRIDAY: Morning shower, then partly cloudy and mild. 53/76

