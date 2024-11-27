First Alert Weather: mild night with areas of fog by late tonight/early Thursday

The First Alert Weather team says there will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid-70s at the beaches to near 80 inland.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Thanksgiving day will be warm with highs in the low 80s. Showers with gusty winds & brief downpours will reach Southeast Georgia between 3 & 5 pm spreading across Northeast Florida between 6 & 10 pm. Rainfall amounts may reach a half inch for parts of Southeast Georgia but a quarter of an inch or less for Northeast Florida.

Friday will be much cooler with clouds & some light rain at times. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s through the day.

Plenty of sun over the weekend with another taste of fall with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tracking the Tropics:

Disorganized t’storms are over the Caribbean but tropical development is unlikely… only 3 days remaining in the ’24 Atlantic hurricane season.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with fog late. Low: 58

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly cloudy, breezy & warm with showers into SE Ga. in the afternoon. High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening showers… mostly cloudy. Low: 58

FRIDAY: Cloudy & much cooler with some light rain. High: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & cool. High: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 64

MONDAY : Partly sunny/breezy/chilly. High: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & cool. High: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High: 65

