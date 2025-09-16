First Alert Weather: Mild nights, warm & dry days continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking largely warm and dry conditions with plenty of sun and clear skies through the rest of the week. Humidity will build slowly, with high temperatures near 90 inland to 80-85 at the beaches.

We go back to “local nor’easter” conditions for the weekend into early next week with gusty winds off the ocean (out of the northeast) and enough moisture for a few showers at times, especially from about I-95 to the beaches. Highs will fall to the upper 70s at the beaches with a high rip current risk to the low to mid 80s inland.

Tropics

The tropical wave – ‘92-L’ continues over the Central/Eastern Atlantic and should soon be “Gabrielle”. All indications point toward an early turn north.

Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has the potential to develop, but is a long, long way out.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but humidity still decent. High: 89

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair. Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. High: 89

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 68/87

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with isolated showers, especially near the coast. 69/86

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun & breezy with a few showers. 70/85

MONDAY: Mix of clouds & sun with a few showers & breezy. 71/85

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 70/86

