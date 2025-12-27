Local

First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures crash down just in time for the New Year

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Saturday’s been a beautiful day with sunshine & mild temps approaching 80°
  • There will be some areas of dense fog early Sunday, spreading from I-75 to I-95 around sunrise
  • Sunday will have a few more clouds overhead, but it will be another pleasant day
  • Even Monday is still warm, but the winds pick up, and a strong cold front moves through
  • We’re tracking a brief shower along the front by afternoon & evening
  • Most neighborhoods will not see rain
  • It gets COLD behind the front - Tuesday’s daytime highs will be 20-30° cooler than Monday
  • Wednesday & Thursday mornings both bring frost & freezing temperatures to parts or all of our area
  • Temps look to be around 40° at 12 o’clock midnight to ring in the New Year
  • Temps steadily moderate into next weekend while it stays dry 

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Areas of Fog, Partly Cloudy. Low: 57
  • TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Cloudy & Pleasant. High: 77
  • MON: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. Brief Shower.
  • TUE: Mostly Sunny & Much Cooler. 37/58
  • NYE: AM Widespread Frost/Freeze. Sunny & Cool. 32/59
  • NYD: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Sunny. 34/63
  • FRI: Mostly Sunny. 39/63
  • SAT: Mostly Sunny. 40/68

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

