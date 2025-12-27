First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures crash down just in time for the New Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Saturday’s been a beautiful day with sunshine & mild temps approaching 80°
- There will be some areas of dense fog early Sunday, spreading from I-75 to I-95 around sunrise
- Sunday will have a few more clouds overhead, but it will be another pleasant day
- Even Monday is still warm, but the winds pick up, and a strong cold front moves through
- We’re tracking a brief shower along the front by afternoon & evening
- Most neighborhoods will not see rain
- It gets COLD behind the front - Tuesday’s daytime highs will be 20-30° cooler than Monday
- Wednesday & Thursday mornings both bring frost & freezing temperatures to parts or all of our area
- Temps look to be around 40° at 12 o’clock midnight to ring in the New Year
- Temps steadily moderate into next weekend while it stays dry
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Areas of Fog, Partly Cloudy. Low: 57
- TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Cloudy & Pleasant. High: 77
- MON: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. Brief Shower.
- TUE: Mostly Sunny & Much Cooler. 37/58
- NYE: AM Widespread Frost/Freeze. Sunny & Cool. 32/59
- NYD: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Sunny. 34/63
- FRI: Mostly Sunny. 39/63
- SAT: Mostly Sunny. 40/68
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood