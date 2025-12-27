First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures crash down just in time for the New Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Saturday’s been a beautiful day with sunshine & mild temps approaching 80°

There will be some areas of dense fog early Sunday, spreading from I-75 to I-95 around sunrise

Sunday will have a few more clouds overhead, but it will be another pleasant day

Even Monday is still warm, but the winds pick up, and a strong cold front moves through

We’re tracking a brief shower along the front by afternoon & evening

Most neighborhoods will not see rain

It gets COLD behind the front - Tuesday’s daytime highs will be 20-30° cooler than Monday

Wednesday & Thursday mornings both bring frost & freezing temperatures to parts or all of our area

Temps look to be around 40° at 12 o’clock midnight to ring in the New Year

Temps steadily moderate into next weekend while it stays dry

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Areas of Fog, Partly Cloudy. Low: 57

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Cloudy & Pleasant. High: 77

MON: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. Brief Shower.

TUE: Mostly Sunny & Much Cooler. 37/58

NYE: AM Widespread Frost/Freeze. Sunny & Cool. 32/59

NYD: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Sunny. 34/63

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 39/63

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 40/68

