First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures and lowering humidity

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking nice, mild weather for the remainder of Wednesday.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Winds are decreasing, skies are clearing and the humidity is lowering = nice weather!
  • Lows tonight will dip to the upper 50s around Waycross, Ga. the 60s in NE Fl, and 70-75 at the beaches.
  • Thursday and Friday will be warmer but with reasonable humidity — partly sunny with highs in the 80s.
  • The weekend will be partly sunny with isolated, brief showers, but not a lot of rain. Winds will pick up again at area beaches. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tropics

No areas of immediate concern – the climatological peak of the hurricane season is today! – Sept. 10.

A tropical wave that’s just moved off the coast of Africa has *some* potential for development, but is a long way out there.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 66
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 87
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny.. High: 86
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 67/85
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated brief shower. 68/84
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89

