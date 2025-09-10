First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures and lowering humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking nice, mild weather for the remainder of Wednesday.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Winds are decreasing, skies are clearing and the humidity is lowering = nice weather!

Lows tonight will dip to the upper 50s around Waycross, Ga. the 60s in NE Fl, and 70-75 at the beaches.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer but with reasonable humidity — partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

The weekend will be partly sunny with isolated, brief showers, but not a lot of rain. Winds will pick up again at area beaches. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tropics

No areas of immediate concern – the climatological peak of the hurricane season is today! – Sept. 10.

A tropical wave that’s just moved off the coast of Africa has *some* potential for development, but is a long way out there.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.. High: 86

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 67/85

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated brief shower. 68/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89

