First Alert Weather: More rain and a threat for flooding into this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is watching showers and a few storms into tonight. They will again produce locally heavy rain with a risk for localized flooding.

The weekend will not be *as* wet as recent days but still with a few scattered showers, plenty of clouds and warm/humid midday/afternoon temperatures in the 80s.

Rain will increase again next week with a persistent onshore wind off the Atlantic but temperatures will at least remain “mild” – in the 80s during the day, and 70s at night.

The tropics remain quiet for the moment. There are multiple tropical waves and low pressure areas. A tropical system may form over the weekend over the Western Gulf of Mexico. More in Talking the Tropics With Mike.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered heavy showers & storms with most widespread rain across St. Johns Co. & much of SE Ga. Temps. in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers at times, a few t’storms – heavy rain in spots… becoming partly cloudy late. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 84

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 85

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 86

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers . High: 84

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 85

THE TROPICS: Nothin’ cookin’ in the short term. There are multiple waves to track & watch. We may see a system develop over the Western Gulf of Mexico over the weekend as well as Western Atlantic. “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

