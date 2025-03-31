First Alert Weather: More storms for some Monday before we turn up the heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking more storms on the way Monday for parts of the area before temperatures rise to near-record highs.

Sunday, a First Alert Weather Day, has been mostly gray and wet. Some neighborhoods south and west of Jacksonville received 1-2 inches of rain. A few showers linger past sunset, but most rain will clear out overnight.

Tonight’s low is 65.

After a dry but cloudy start Monday, skies will clear and temperatures will heat up in the afternoon.

A line of storms pushes into SE GA during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing a risk for severe weather. That could mean gusty winds, small hail, and even an isolated tornado.

This line of storms seems like it will weaken and break apart before making it to Florida, but there may still be an isolated shower near the FL/GA border/I-10 overnight.

We turn up the temperature this week while staying dry with near-record highs.

Some spots may hit 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Long-term forecasts look wet for the area

We’ll continue to see an elevated wildfire risk & pollen counts this week

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

MON: Partly Sunny & Warm. Isolated PM Shower/Storm. High: 88 (Record: 89 - 2021)

TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/85

WED: Partly Cloudy & Hot. 63/88 (Record: 90 - 2012)

THU: Partly Sunny & Hot. 67/88 (89 - 2017)

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 66/87 (90 - 2011)

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 65/88 (91 - 2017)

SUN: Mostly Sunny. 64/89 (90 - 1947)