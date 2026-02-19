First Alert Weather: Morning fog and warm afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in NE Florida and SE Georgia.
- Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning.
- Some areas of dense fog likely this morning, especially inland.
- Highs today will be in the lower 80s.
- Daily high temperature record: 86 - 1891
- An isolated shower is possible in SE Georgia.
- Some areas of patchy dense fog the next several mornings.
- Highs tomorrow in the lower to mid 80s.
- An isolated shower is possible in SE Georgia.
- Lower to mid 80s in the afternoon on Friday / Saturday
- Records both days: 86 degrees
- High wildfire risk continues this week.
- No significant rainfall through Saturday.
- A few showers will move through Saturday night into Sunday.
- Not as much rain as the past weekend is expected.
- 0.10 - 0.25″ (on the high end)
- Much cooler weather for the start of next work week.
- Inland freezes return by Monday morning.
TODAY: AM fog. Partly cloudy and mild. High: 83 (Record: 86 - 1891)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing. Low: 59
FRIDAY: AM fog. Partly cloudy & warm. Isolated SE Georgia shower. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)
SATURDAY: AM fog. Partly to mostly cloudy & warm. Shower at night. 59/86
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, A few showers in the AM, turning windy and partly cloudy. 60/70 (falling into the 60s late)
MONDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler. 35/59
TUESDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. 31/56
WEDNESDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny. 32/66
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️