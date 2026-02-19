First Alert Weather: Morning fog and warm afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning.

Some areas of dense fog likely this morning, especially inland.

Highs today will be in the lower 80s.

Daily high temperature record: 86 - 1891

An isolated shower is possible in SE Georgia.

Some areas of patchy dense fog the next several mornings.

Highs tomorrow in the lower to mid 80s.

Lower to mid 80s in the afternoon on Friday / Saturday

Records both days: 86 degrees

High wildfire risk continues this week.

No significant rainfall through Saturday.

A few showers will move through Saturday night into Sunday.

Not as much rain as the past weekend is expected.



0.10 - 0.25″ (on the high end)

Much cooler weather for the start of next work week.

Inland freezes return by Monday morning.

TODAY: AM fog. Partly cloudy and mild. High: 83 (Record: 86 - 1891)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing. Low: 59

FRIDAY: AM fog. Partly cloudy & warm. Isolated SE Georgia shower. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)

SATURDAY: AM fog. Partly to mostly cloudy & warm. Shower at night. 59/86

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, A few showers in the AM, turning windy and partly cloudy. 60/70 (falling into the 60s late)

MONDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler. 35/59

TUESDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. 31/56

WEDNESDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny. 32/66

