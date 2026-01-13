FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much colder air on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Well above freezing Tuesday night, in the 40s. Ahead of a cold front… clouds will increase on Wednesday with a few brief showers, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.
- Much colder air will follow the front with highs Thursday struggling to reach 50 degrees with wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day.
- A widespread freeze Thursday night/early Friday with frost, and a light freeze all the way to the beaches.
- An inland frost and freeze early Saturday before a brief warm-up takes temperatures to the 60s again in the afternoon.
- But the next cold front arrives by Sunday, bringing another round of frost and freezes, especially inland, early Monday and early Tuesday.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few brief showers. High: 62
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a brief shower. Low: 42
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 53
FRIDAY: Freeze/frost early…. mostly sunny. 25/56
SATURDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny, milder afternoon. 30/65
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy/chilly. 38/58
MONDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny. 30/56
TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny. 30/59
