FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much colder air on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Well above freezing Tuesday night, in the 40s. Ahead of a cold front… clouds will increase on Wednesday with a few brief showers, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Much colder air will follow the front with highs Thursday struggling to reach 50 degrees with wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day.

A widespread freeze Thursday night/early Friday with frost, and a light freeze all the way to the beaches.

An inland frost and freeze early Saturday before a brief warm-up takes temperatures to the 60s again in the afternoon.

But the next cold front arrives by Sunday, bringing another round of frost and freezes, especially inland, early Monday and early Tuesday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few brief showers. High: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a brief shower. Low: 42

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 53

FRIDAY: Freeze/frost early…. mostly sunny. 25/56

SATURDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny, milder afternoon. 30/65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy/chilly. 38/58

MONDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny. 30/56

TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny. 30/59

