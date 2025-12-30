Local

First Alert Weather: Much colder today with a freeze tonight

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is much colder with temperatures falling into the 30s and a lingering breeze.

  • Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today. Combined with the northwesterly wind, temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s much of the day.
  • Tonight, skies will clear, and temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s areawide. A hard freeze is expected for inland southeast Georgia, and a light freeze for much of north Florida. The north Florida beaches are expected to stay just above freezing in the mid-30s, but a light freeze could occur in isolated places as far east as I-295.
  • New Year’s Eve will be sunny and cool, with evening plans treated to clear, dry, and cold weather.
  • A few showers arrive by Saturday along with warmer temperatures.
  • Sunday is looking dry and seasonally comfortable for the Jags game at 1 p.m.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 29

NYE/WEDNESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Sunny. 29/59

NYD/THURSDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. 34/63

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, afternoon showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/70

