First Alert Weather: Much colder today with a freeze tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is much colder with temperatures falling into the 30s and a lingering breeze.
- Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today. Combined with the northwesterly wind, temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s much of the day.
- Tonight, skies will clear, and temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s areawide. A hard freeze is expected for inland southeast Georgia, and a light freeze for much of north Florida. The north Florida beaches are expected to stay just above freezing in the mid-30s, but a light freeze could occur in isolated places as far east as I-295.
- New Year’s Eve will be sunny and cool, with evening plans treated to clear, dry, and cold weather.
- A few showers arrive by Saturday along with warmer temperatures.
- Sunday is looking dry and seasonally comfortable for the Jags game at 1 p.m.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. HIGH: 55
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 29
NYE/WEDNESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Sunny. 29/59
NYD/THURSDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. 34/63
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/66
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, afternoon showers. 50/72
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/66
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/70
