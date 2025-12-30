First Alert Weather: Much colder today with a freeze tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is much colder with temperatures falling into the 30s and a lingering breeze.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today. Combined with the northwesterly wind, temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s much of the day.

Tonight, skies will clear, and temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s areawide. A hard freeze is expected for inland southeast Georgia, and a light freeze for much of north Florida. The north Florida beaches are expected to stay just above freezing in the mid-30s, but a light freeze could occur in isolated places as far east as I-295.

New Year’s Eve will be sunny and cool, with evening plans treated to clear, dry, and cold weather.

A few showers arrive by Saturday along with warmer temperatures.

Sunday is looking dry and seasonally comfortable for the Jags game at 1 p.m.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. LOW: 29

NYE/WEDNESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Sunny. 29/59

NYD/THURSDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. 34/63

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, afternoon showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/70

