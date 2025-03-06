FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler day ahead with breezy offshore winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.

Still breezy through the day.

Winds out of the NW at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mostly sunny skies.

Highs today in the mid to upper 60s.

Overnight, it will be chilly.

Morning lows tomorrow will be in the 30s well inland and 40s closer to the coast.

We rebound to the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon.

A few showers arrive late in the day on Saturday with more widespread rain moving in Saturday night into Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and much cooler. Breezy. High: 67

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 40 (30s inland)

FRIDAY: Sunny. 40/72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, showers late. 49/75

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers. 57/72

MONDAY: A few showers early. Turning partly cloudy. 48/68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 48/80

