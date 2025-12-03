First Alert Weather: Much cooler and dry, tracking weekend rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
- Dry local roads after yesterday’s rain.
- Highs today only in the lower to mid 60s in Jacksonville.
- We will be dry and cool still on Thursday before another system starts to approach from the west.
- An isolated evening shower is possible in SE Georgia Thursday night.
- An increase in rain chances for the weekend.
TODAY: Morning clouds with some afternoon sun. Much cooler. HIGH: 64
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 39
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower at night in SE Georgia. 39/67
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warmer. Isolated PM shower. 46/76
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 59/70
SUNDAY: Showers, diminishing late in the afternoon. 56/67
MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. 49/66
TUESDAY: Sunny. 40/62
