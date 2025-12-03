First Alert Weather: Much cooler and dry, tracking weekend rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Dry local roads after yesterday’s rain.

Highs today only in the lower to mid 60s in Jacksonville.

We will be dry and cool still on Thursday before another system starts to approach from the west.

An isolated evening shower is possible in SE Georgia Thursday night.

An increase in rain chances for the weekend.

TODAY: Morning clouds with some afternoon sun. Much cooler. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower at night in SE Georgia. 39/67

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warmer. Isolated PM shower. 46/76

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 59/70

SUNDAY: Showers, diminishing late in the afternoon. 56/67

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. 49/66

TUESDAY: Sunny. 40/62

