First Alert Weather: Much cooler Thanksgiving Day 🦃

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning for any events and meal prep!

Temperatures in the 50s and 60s this AM.

Temperatures this afternoon will be 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Lower to mid 60s this afternoon

Winds will be breezy out of the north and northwest at 15-20 mph. A few higher gusts are possible.

Chilly tonight with an inland freeze possible, especially along and west of Highway 301.

Highs tomorrow will struggle to get to 60 degrees.

Back to the 70s by Sunday afternoon.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends Sunday.

TODAY: Clearing sky. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. Well inland freeze. LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Chilly, mostly sunny. 36/60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 39/66

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/75

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 59/75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/67

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 27, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️