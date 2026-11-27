JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cold start with temps in the 30s inland & 40s area-wide.

We’ll have lots of sun to start the day but temps won’t warm up much.

While clouds increase a bit this evening & tonight, it will be another cold night.

Saturday & Sunday morning will both be cold with temps back down in the 40s.

We’ll see plenty of sun this weekend, especially on Saturday

Clouds increase again Sunday.

The Jags game Sunday afternoon looks breezy & pleasant.

A weak & fast-moving system moves through Sunday night.

There will be a couple of showers late Sunday & before sunrise Monday.

This won’t be much - if any - measurable rain.

Temperatures slowly recover back above average by late week next week.

TROPICS

No active storms

Hurricane season ends on Monday

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool but Nice. High: 60

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 41/66

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Shower @ Night. 42/68

MONDAY: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. 54/66

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 50/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 53/70

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 56/76

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